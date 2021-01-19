HiPEAC calls for ‘next Web’ moonshot programme and European computing institute

The HiPEAC European technology network is calling for a computing institute to rival the CERN research labs or the European Space Agency (ESA) on the world stage.

The 2021 vision from HiPEAC (High Performance Embedded Architecture and Compilation) also calls for a ‘Moonshot Programme’ to develop the next generation of the Internet.

HiPEAC brings together a network of over 2,000 technology specialists for computing systems, the largest in Europe, and points to the emergence of new workloads such as deep learning and large-scale industrial cyber-physical systems that have led to a series of new challenges in power consumption, timing, complexity, security, safety and sustainability.

These are not new challenges, says the report, but the scale at which they need to be tackled now calls for more effective solutions. Saving 100 mW of power each for ten billion IoT devices saves 1GW. Securing a network of 100,000 distributed computing nodes is totally different than securing a server in a data centre. Proving safety properties for autonomous vehicles software that consist of millions of lines of code written in a dozen programming languages is a challenge and can no longer be done manually.

HiPEAC recommends the creation of a “Guardian Angel” moonshot programme to create a “next web” that intertwines the cyber and physical worlds for industrial and personal use, overcoming the fragmentation of vertically-oriented closed systems, heterogeneity and the lack of interoperability. It should demonstrate self-configuration and self-management in a dynamic plug-and-play environment, while also coping with security and privacy of personal and corporate data and offering natural interfaces for their users.

