Hub platform secures connections to cloud services

The company’s patented infrastructure solution for operational technology (OT) networking dramatically improves the security of connections between devices, users and cloud services. The patented technology is based on operational encrypted point-to-point connectivity. With this update, the company offers an entirely software-based solution comprised of the Tosibox Virtual Central Lock with support for AWS and Azure, and the recently launched Tosibox Lock for Container that enables secure connectivity inside any OT device. It provides two-way communication, enabling secure data acquisition and easy remote maintenance with the same solution.

The hub for Tosibox operational infrastructure turns the Tosibox ecosystem into a controlled OT network of always-on, two-way, VPN connections for remote maintenance, continuous monitoring, real-time data collection and data logging. The Virtual Central Lock cuts access management work time from days into minutes, enabling easy management of large-scale networks without special IT skills.

