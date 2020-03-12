Human-centric LEDs help energize or relax

March 12, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Human-centric
Samsung Electronics has released its first “human-centric” LED packages, LM302N, engineered with carefully created light spectra to help human bodies adjust melatonin levels indoors, making people feel more energetic or relaxed depending on their daily life patterns.

Melatonin, a hormone which regulates the sleep-wake cycle, responds to the cyan wavelength range of light. Brighter cyan-concentrated lighting suppresses the body’s production of melatonin, increasing concentration and enabling a greater overall sense of alertness. Similarly, a lower cyan light intensity minimizes disturbances to the natural onset of the body’s melatonin production, helping to promote sleep quality.

Samsung’s LM302N utilizes precisely designed light spectra with optimized amounts of cyan to accommodate lighting needs to the extent desired at any given point in time: the LM302N DAY improves alertness and the LM302N NITE enhances relaxation. Standardized at 3.0×3.0mm, these offerings can fit in a wide range of lighting fixtures and are protected against humidity and heat.


