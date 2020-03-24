Hybrid perovskite yields ultrafast broadband NIR imaging photodetector

The solution-processed broadband photodetector described in the journal Light: Science & Applications under the paper title „Ultrafast and broadband photodetectors based on a perovskite/organic bulk heterojunction for large-dynamic-range imaging“ is based on organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite and organic bulk heterojunction (BHJ). It boasts a high external quantum efficiency of approximately 54% at 850nm in the NIR region and a wide linear dynamic range of 191 dB.
To further verify the broadband detection capability and large linear dynamic range (LDR) of the new sensor stack, the researchers adopted the organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite (OIHP) /BHJ photodetectors to construct a single-pixel scanning optical imaging system, demonstrating the high-quality imaging of complex letter graphics and visible/NIR imaging of a heat coil.
Such solution-processed organic-inorganic hybrid perovskites photodetectors could possibly be manufactured at low-cost, suitable for many fields of applications.