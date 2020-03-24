Hybrid perovskite yields ultrafast broadband NIR imaging photodetector

March 24, 2020 //By Julien Happich
photodetector
A team of Chinese researchers has demonstrated a solution-processed broadband photodetector capable of an ultrafast response speed of 5.6ns in the near infrared region over a 1000nm spectra.


OIHP photodetectors for Visible and NIR (with an 830-nm
long-pass filter) imaging, as well as imaging of SITP
(an abbreviation of Shanghai Institute of Technology and Physics)
letter graphics under LED illumination. The white and blue lines
in the figure represent the normalized photocurrent signal
intensity. Credit: by Chenglong Li, Hailu Wang, Fang Wang,
Tengfei Li, Mengjian Xu, Hao Wang, Zhen Wang, Xiaowei Zhan,
Weida Hu, Liang Shen.

The solution-processed broadband photodetector described in the journal Light: Science & Applications under the paper title „Ultrafast and broadband photodetectors based on a perovskite/organic bulk heterojunction for large-dynamic-range imaging“ is based on organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite and organic bulk heterojunction (BHJ). It boasts a high external quantum efficiency of approximately 54% at 850nm in the NIR region and a wide linear dynamic range of 191 dB.

To further verify the broadband detection capability and large linear dynamic range (LDR) of the new sensor stack, the researchers adopted the organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite (OIHP) /BHJ photodetectors to construct a single-pixel scanning optical imaging system, demonstrating the high-quality imaging of complex letter graphics and visible/NIR imaging of a heat coil.

Such solution-processed organic-inorganic hybrid perovskites photodetectors could possibly be manufactured at low-cost, suitable for many fields of applications.


video processor

4K video processor offers HEVC compression at low power

New Products | Jan 06,2020
accelerator

Researchers demonstrate silicon-based particle accelerator

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
accelerator

Researchers demonstrate silicon-based particle accelerator

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
concept vehicle

Osram and Rinspeed showcase MetroSnap concept vehicle

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
concept vehicle

Osram and Rinspeed showcase MetroSnap concept vehicle

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
pressure sensor

Soft pressure sensor is promising for health monitoring

Technology News | Jan 06,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.