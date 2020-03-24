Hybrid perovskite yields ultrafast broadband NIR imaging photodetector



OIHP photodetectors for Visible and NIR (with an 830-nm

long-pass filter) imaging, as well as imaging of SITP

(an abbreviation of Shanghai Institute of Technology and Physics)

letter graphics under LED illumination. The white and blue lines

in the figure represent the normalized photocurrent signal

intensity. Credit: by Chenglong Li, Hailu Wang, Fang Wang,

Tengfei Li, Mengjian Xu, Hao Wang, Zhen Wang, Xiaowei Zhan,

Weida Hu, Liang Shen.



The solution-processed broadband photodetector described in the journal Light: Science & Applications under the paper title „Ultrafast and broadband photodetectors based on a perovskite/organic bulk heterojunction for large-dynamic-range imaging“ is based on organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite and organic bulk heterojunction (BHJ). It boasts a high external quantum efficiency of approximately 54% at 850nm in the NIR region and a wide linear dynamic range of 191 dB.

To further verify the broadband detection capability and large linear dynamic range (LDR) of the new sensor stack, the researchers adopted the organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite (OIHP) /BHJ photodetectors to construct a single-pixel scanning optical imaging system, demonstrating the high-quality imaging of complex letter graphics and visible/NIR imaging of a heat coil.

Such solution-processed organic-inorganic hybrid perovskites photodetectors could possibly be manufactured at low-cost, suitable for many fields of applications.