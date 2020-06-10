HyperRAM WLCSP package supports 400Mbps data transfers

Comparing to the existing 3.0V HyperRAM products operating at 100MHz / 200Mbps and 1.8V HyperRAM products operating at 166MHz / 333Mbps, Winbond HyperRAM 2.0 products can operate at a maximum frequency of 200MHz and provide a maximum data-transfer rate of 400Mbps with either 3.0V or 1.8V operation voltage. In terms of memory density, Winbond provides four product lines of 32Mb, 64Mb, 128Mb, and 256Mb for different customer applications. In terms of package type, Winbond also provides a variety of options, including a 24-ball, 8x6mm TFBGA for automotive and industrial applications, a 49-ball, 4x4mm WFBGA for consumer applications and a 15-ball, 1.48x2mm Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP). The key advantages of the WLCSP are the minimum inductance of die to PCB, enhanced thermal conduction, reduced package size, weight and smaller foot print.
