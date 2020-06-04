I3C multiplexers and IO expanders run at 12.5MHz

The new products include the IMX3102 2:1 bus multiplexer, IMX3112 1:2 bus expander, and IXP3114 and IXP3104 1:4 general-purpose IO expanders, which support up to 12.5MHz speeds as well as integrated thermal sensor capability. These new products provide maximum design flexibility for engineers implementing I3C Basic as a system management bus in applications where there may be multiple masters, a large number of endpoint devices, and long traces. The integrated thermal sensor allows for better integration of thermal management into the bus design itself and can reduce the number of dedicated thermal sensor endpoints. Next-generation compute architectures are leading the transition to I3C as the system management bus of choice following the JEDEC standard adoption of I3C Basic for the DDR5 memory sideband. I3C Basic enables system management architectures to provide granular information about the server resource status during bootup and runtime. This allows system managers to implement effective workload migration and server load balancing to significantly optimize server utilization. The IMX3102 2:1 bus multiplexer is well suited for designs where there may be two masters controlling a single peripheral or slave devices. The IMX3112 1:2 bus multiplexer supports designs where a single host is controlling two peripheral or slave devices. The general-purpose IO expanders, IXP3114 (with temperature sensor) and IXP3104 1:4 (no temperature sensor), are designed for a host controller with up to four peripheral or slave devices. Delivered in a 2x3mm thermally enhanced 9-pin PSON-8 package, the chips come with a two-wire programmable I2C or I3C Basic bus serial interface, they operate from 1.8V across the -40 to 125°C industrial temperature range, and temperature sensor accuracy is 0.5°C with a 0.25°C resolution.

