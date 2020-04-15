IAR Systems partners with Qt on streamlined app UI development

April 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
IAR Systems
Embedded software tools provider IAR Systems has partnered with graphical user interfaces (GUI) solutions provider, the Qt Company, so their joint customers would more easily create fluid graphical UI applications with high performance quality code.

IAR Embedded Workbench is a complete C/C++ development toolchain for embedded applications. The toolchain offers leading code quality, optimizations for size and speed, as well as extensive debug functionality with a fully integrated debugger with simulator and hardware debugging support. Qt for MCUs offers a comprehensive UI toolkit leveraging Qt’s popular QML (Qt Modeling Language) technology and designer-developer tooling to provide a fast, iterative way to deliver smartphone-like graphical user interface on microcontrollers, where the frontend is defined in declarative QML and business logic implemented in C/C++.

“IAR Systems and Qt already share many customers and we are excited to now announce this partnership,” says Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. “We are working together leveraging our unique skills sets for the benefit of our existing as well as new joint customers. Through this partnership, we can help companies to boost their productivity and focus on innovation.”
An integration of IAR Embedded Workbench and Qt for MCUs will be available mid-2020.
Qt Group - https://qt.io
IAR Systems - www.iar.com


