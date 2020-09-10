IEDM moves to virtual meeting in 2020

"The work to be presented at the IEDM is vital to society, and while we will miss the in-person interactions that normally take place at the conference, the fact it will be virtual this year makes it accessible to a larger worldwide audience,” said Dina Triyoso, head of publicity for the event and an engineer at Tokyo Electron Ltd.

The complete technical program for IEDM 2020 is yet to be finalized but a number of events and topics have already been set including a number of plenary speakers, and there is still an opportunity to include late breaking research news.

Sungwoo Hwang, president of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology is due to keynote about The symbiosis of semiconductors, AI and quantum computing on Monday Dec 14. Sri Samavedam senior vice president of CMOS Technologies at research institute IMEC will discuss Future Logic Scaling: Atomic Channels to Deconstructed Chips

Saturday December 12 will include 90 minute tutorials on: quantum computing, advanced packaging and chiplets, memory-centric computing, imaging devices, CMOS beyond 3nm, and SOT and STT MRAM.

And in this year of the Covid-19 pandemic an evening panel on Tuesday December 15 will ask What can electronics do to solve the grand societal challenges?

Related links and articles:

www.ieee-iedm.org

News articles:

Other articles on eeNews Europe