IEEE Industry Affiliate Network to drive standards global

The IEEE Standards Association has launched an Industry Affiliate Network (IAN) to turn its specifications into global standards.

Many IEEE specifications have become de facto global standards, from Ethernet to WiFi. The IAN aims to bring companies together to accelerate development and adoption of global standards through industry alliances, associations, consortia and other industry organizations.

IAN is built upon the IEEE consensus process to achieve open and accepted standards. Multistakeholder industry organizations can use IAN to quickly evolve their existing specifications into IEEE standards and then use IEEE SA’s global distribution, publishing, marketing and branding. IAN also provides industry organizations a path to promote these standards through IEEE events, such as conferences, workshops and webinars.

“IAN has been specifically designed to enable industry organizations to come together quickly, address shared challenges and rapidly advance global standards and technology innovation,” said Dr. W. Charlton Adams Jr., past president of the IEEE SA. “IAN increases the value of the programs that these organizations are pursuing. The program is another way that IEEE SA is meeting the needs of the international community to enable global and contextual innovation. We look forward to our continued engagement with industry organizations around the world.”

One recent example is the MIPI Alliance, which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with IEEE to adopt MIPI A-PHY specification as an IEEE standard. MIPI A-PHY v1.0 is an asymmetric serializer-deserializer (SerDes) interface for automotive applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving systems (ADS) and other surround-sensor applications, including cameras and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) displays.

“With in-vehicle connectivity rapidly growing more complex, the automotive industry is seeking streamlined and simplified integration, flexibility and high performance at reduced cost. Development of MIPI A-PHY was predicated on those needs,” said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. “The IAN program provides an opportunity to offer the A-PHY SerDes specification to a broader ecosystem beyond the MIPI membership. That, in turn, translates into even greater