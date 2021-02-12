II-VI crashes $6bn Coherent laser deal

February 12, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
II-VI crashes $6bn Coherent laser deal
II-VI has made a $6.4bn offer for laser maker Coherent with a bigger offer than the current deal with Lumentum and another proposal from MKS Instruments

II-VI has entered the race to buy laser component maker Coherent with a $6.4bn offer.

The offer of $130.00 in cash and 1.3055 shares is 10 per cent higher than the unsolicited MKS offer ad 24 per cent higher than the agreed deal with Lumtentum.

The II-VI pitch is that there is substantially less product overlap with Coherent than either Lumentum or MKS, which will make regulatory approval easier. The Lumentum deal would see the company spin off parts of its Chinese business to avoid such issues.

“The combination of II-VI and Coherent would create a uniquely strategic global leader capable of delivering to our customers the most attractive combination of photonic solutions, compound semiconductors, as well as laser technology and systems,” said Dr Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of II-VI. The company had previously put forward an offer for Coherent in December, but the MKS offer last week opened up the race.

“We believe now is the right time to embark on this combination given significant megatrends, with burgeoning applications in both industrial and semiconductor capital equipment segments, including those that enable consumer electronics and displays,” said Mattera. “II-VI expects to accelerate our growth in aerospace & defense, life sciences, and laser additive manufacturing by utilizing our compelling integrated solutions in lasers, optics, and electronics. With expanded capabilities, we expect to collaborate even more broadly across our customer base as their design-in leader of choice.”

The company already works with coherent, In December it signed a supply agreement for faster process development and streamlined production services for automotive laser welding applications. These include high-strength alloy welding for automotive applications and mass production copper welding for electrification applications.

“We firmly believe our proposal is far superior to Coherent’s existing merger agreement with Lumentum and the recent acquisition proposal from MKS Instruments, as it is a more


Qualcomm cleared to supply Huawei with 4G phone chips

Qualcomm cleared to supply Huawei with 4G phone chips

Business News | Nov 16,2020
SuperResolution added to world’s smallest camera module for medical imaging

SuperResolution added to world’s smallest camera module for medical imaging

Technology News | Nov 17,2020
Rohde & Schwarz installs 5G network for Industry 4.0

Rohde & Schwarz installs 5G network for Industry 4.0

Business News | Nov 17,2020
Digital twin buy completes Schneider's power platform

Schneider in digital twin buy

Business News | Nov 17,2020
SK Hynix backs Germany's ferroelectric memory startup

Bosch, SK Hynix back ferroelectric memory startup

Business News | Nov 17,2020
Kandou can do more with $92.3 million

Kandou can do more with $92.3 million

Business News | Nov 17,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.