II-VI ramps production of thermoelectric and optical sub-systems for Coronavirus testing

March 23, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
II-VI is expanding production of thermoelectric sub-systems and optical filters for molecular test systems
II-VI is expanding production of thermoelectric sub-systems and optical filters for molecular test systems to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak

Optical technology supplier II-VI is ramping up its manufacturing capacity of its thermoelectric components and subassemblies for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) systems being used for Coronavirus testing.

PCR test equipment integrates thermoelectric and optical components and allow the rapid replication and identification of target genetic sequence. II-VI is ramping up its global manufacturing and supply chain to produce thermoelectric subassemblies across its global sites to meet demand for equipment.

The thermoelectric systems have challenging requirements for simultaneously applying a highly uniform and rapid rate of temperature change across the genetic sample to drive replication. The thermoelectric products are designed in Dallas, Texas and manufactured in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to meet the reliability endurance of hundreds of thousands of rapid temperature cycles. The systems use  optical coating capabilities from II-VI in Santa Rosa, California, for optical filters with high transmission, steep slopes, and deep out-of-band blocking. These enable PCR systems to achieve very high sensitivity in detecting viral genetic material. II-VI says it is dedicating additional coating machines to meet the PCR-driven production ramp requirements.

PCR system providers can expand assembly manufacturing at II-VI’s facilities in Dallas, Texas; Fuzhou, China; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which are certified to ISO 13485 for FDA-approved biomedical assemblies. “We are proud of all of our employees around the world for their tireless dedication to the life sciences ecosystems organized to overcome COVID-19,” said Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer of II-VI.

www.ii-vi.com

Related articls 

 

 


Researchers in the US are designing a silicon chip that can accelerate electrons to over 94 percent of the speed of light.

Particle accelerator fits in a silicon chip

Technology News | Jan 03,2020
accelerator

Researchers demonstrate silicon-based particle accelerator

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
pressure sensor

Soft pressure sensor is promising for health monitoring

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
LED driver

Linear LED driver has a voltage dropout of only 115mV

New Products | Jan 07,2020
inductors

Molded power inductors rated up to 120V

New Products | Jan 07,2020
Maxim sues Monolithic Power over dc-to-dc conversion

Maxim sues Monolithic Power over dc-to-dc conversion

Business News | Jan 09,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.