II-VI ramps production of thermoelectric and optical sub-systems for Coronavirus testing

Optical technology supplier II-VI is ramping up its manufacturing capacity of its thermoelectric components and subassemblies for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) systems being used for Coronavirus testing.

PCR test equipment integrates thermoelectric and optical components and allow the rapid replication and identification of target genetic sequence. II-VI is ramping up its global manufacturing and supply chain to produce thermoelectric subassemblies across its global sites to meet demand for equipment.

The thermoelectric systems have challenging requirements for simultaneously applying a highly uniform and rapid rate of temperature change across the genetic sample to drive replication. The thermoelectric products are designed in Dallas, Texas and manufactured in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to meet the reliability endurance of hundreds of thousands of rapid temperature cycles. The systems use optical coating capabilities from II-VI in Santa Rosa, California, for optical filters with high transmission, steep slopes, and deep out-of-band blocking. These enable PCR systems to achieve very high sensitivity in detecting viral genetic material. II-VI says it is dedicating additional coating machines to meet the PCR-driven production ramp requirements.

PCR system providers can expand assembly manufacturing at II-VI’s facilities in Dallas, Texas; Fuzhou, China; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which are certified to ISO 13485 for FDA-approved biomedical assemblies. “We are proud of all of our employees around the world for their tireless dedication to the life sciences ecosystems organized to overcome COVID-19,” said Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer of II-VI.

