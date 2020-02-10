Image processing solution includes camera and illumination

It consists of up to 16 digital cameras, lenses with various fixed focal lengths, external illumination components and a control unit (IPC) with all common standard interfaces, as well as software for image evaluation. The components of this modular system can be individually combined and adapted to the respective application. In this way, focal length, focusing, resolution, lighting and type of evaluation can be separately selected. uniVision software is used to configure parameters for image recording, and for subsequent image analysis.

Up to 16 digital cameras with integrated image chips from Sony’s Pregius series deliver high-resolution images with 1.6 or 5 MP in color or monochrome – even in dynamic applications. Thanks to the compact housing (29x29.1x29mm), they’re suited for installation in systems with limited space. Any desired C-mount lenses can be attached to the digital cameras, in order to implement applications in both close-up and distant ranges.

Three different types of illumination can be selected for homogeneous, constant lighting within the application. Ring lights, spotlights and backlights are available in different sizes and colors: red and infrared light in flash or continuous mode are offered in addition to white light. And last but not least, all of the image data generated by the system come together in the control unit: all processing is conducted and results are evaluated in the fanless housing (passive cooling). Equipped as desired with either an i3 or an i7 processor, up to 16 devices can be connected. Pre-installed uniVision Software is used for image evaluation. Thanks to an integrated web server, the results can be displayed in the browser of any desired device.

