Image sensor evaluation kits helps miniature cameras integration

The NanEyeC camera is a full-featured image sensor supplied as a tiny 1x1mm surface-mount module. This small form factor can produce an amazing 100kpixel resolution up to 58 frames/s. As the NanEyeC offers a rare combination of small size, high image quality and high frame rate, it can be used for video applications in which the camera must be invisible to the end user, or be accommodated in an extremely small space, for eye tracking in a virtual reality headset. It can also be applied in user presence detection, to support automatic power on/off controls in Home and Building Automation (HABA) applications. The new NanoVision demo kit for the NanEyeC is based on an Arduino development platform. It includes all necessary drivers to interface the sensor s Single-Ended Interface Mode (SEIM) output to an Arm Cortex-M7 microcontroller. It also supports image processing including functions like color reconstruction and white-point balancing. Using the NanoVision support package, engineers can accelerate the development of low frame-rate applications like presence detection within the familiar Arduino hardware development environment.

The NanoBerry evaluation kit uses a NanEyeC image sensor add-on board to the Raspberry Pi port and includes firmware to interface to the Raspberry Pi host processor. Engineers using the NanoBerry board can take advantage of the high performance Arm Cortex-A53-based processor to perform more demanding operations such as object detection, object tracking and computer vision functions provided by the OpenCV library. The NanoBerry kit is a well equiped platform suitable for high frame-rate and low-latency applications such as eye tracking. Integration into the NanEye PC viewer enables full evaluation of the NanEyeC with access to all registers and raw image data.

