Imagination GPU for BeagleV RISC-V single board computer

Chinese chip designer StarFive is to use a GPU block from UK designer Imagination Technologies for a RISC-V system-on-chip for a new single board computer called BeagleV.

Star has licensed the IMG B-Series graphics processing unit (GPU) IP to support the development of the BeagleV which will be aimed at machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The board was announced last month and is expected to be in production by September.

The Linux-based board uses StarFive’s Jinghong 7100 AI vision processing system-on-chip (SoC) with a dual core U74 RISC-V processor running up to 1.5GHz as well as a Tensilica video DSP and video codec from Cadence Design Systems. This is aimed at industrial machinery, AI and edge computing applications and will also run ther FreeRTOs real time oeprating system.

StarFive is using Imagination's BXE-4-32 GPU IP core for a version of the BeagleV board with a dedicated graphics core rather than using the Tensilica video DSP.

“Imagination’s GPUs feature outstanding performance, power, and area (PPA), which will help us deliver powerful capabilities while optimising the cost. We look forward to conducting more strategic collaborations with Imagination in the future, and leveraging our respective technology and product advantages to build a more complete processor ecosystem and drive the continuous development of RISC-V technology," said Thomas Xu, CEO of StarFive.

"As a leader in RISC-V technologies, products and solutions, StarFive is showing its confidence and determination to the industry. The development and launch of a RISC-V single board computer is a great example of this and we’re very pleased that Imagination’s GPU plays an important role within it. We look forward to continuing to work with StarFive, helping them to develop more innovative and leading-edge products, and supporting the RISC-V ecosystem,” said James Liu, Vice President and General Manager China for Imagination.

www.starfivetech.com; www.imaginationtech.com

