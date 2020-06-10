Imaging luminance measurement system for road lighting

Street lighting is an extremely important part of our environment. Its quality translates into the comfort of residents and traffic participants and, above all, increases the safety of drivers, passengers and pedestrians. Unfortunately, despite the applicable standards, the number of incorrectly lit roads is increasing. The main reasons for this are the difficulty of making the measurements correctly and the high price of such systems. Until the appearance of GL Opticam 3.0 4K TEC the measurement of luminance distribution was a tedious, time-consuming and costly process, requiring the participation of many people with specialist knowledge. The new system for imaging luminance measurement provides complete measurement data within seconds, which are needed to calculate the luminance distribution of a selected road section according to the EN standard. Unlike current laboratory meters, GL Opticam 3.0 4K TEC is the world’s first solution fully adapted to field measurements. It has a thermal stabilisation of the image sensor, which compensates for measurement errors resulting from changing temperature conditions. It is hermetic and ready to work in different weather conditions – even in the rain, without fear of camera damage. In addition, it has a battery power source, which relieves the operator of the need for power generators and portable power supplies.

The analysis software is intuitive and immediately presents the results, including the compliance or non-compliance of the installation with the assumptions and requirements for the road lighting class according to EN 12301. Moreover, the software allows you to generate a report at the touch of a button.

GL Optic - www.gloptic.com