i.MX8 SoM in production-friendly solder-down package

The module features a QFN-style pin-out with 100 edge-located pads on a 1mm pitch providing excellent miniaturization, thermal efficiency and EMI performance. As well as optimising size and cost, QS modules expedite production in a number of ways. Contact pads around the edge aid inspection and enable easy routing, even permitting a two-layer baseboard including a base plane. A special ground-plane layout means that the modules effectively ‘float’ into position during reflow, unlike a BGA which sits on its bumps, and may require X-Ray inspection. Furthermore, measuring just 27x27mm, they are small enough to avoid warping which can adversely affect larger packages. The QS8M module’s i.MX8M Mini/Nano family processors provide a dual core (i.MX8M Nano) or quad core (i.MX8M Mini) 1400/1600MHz ARM Cortex-A53 processor complex as well as a separate GPU and Video Codec (Mini only). Modules have up to 1GB of DDR3L RAM, and 4GB eMMC Flash, with an extensive range of interfaces including CANbus, UARTs, SPI, I²C, Audio, Ethernet, SD, USB Host and Client and MIPI-DSI display. The i.MX8M Nano and Mini combine low-energy operation with powerful features including MIPI-DSI display up to 1080p. Both modules offer an industrial temperature spec of -25 to +85°C.

