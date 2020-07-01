Increased output, maximized field usable

With 318+ lumens at 700mA and 85°C, the Luxeon HL2X delivers more ‘field usable lumens’ for optical engineers to work with. Luxeon enables customers to meet the requirements of DLC Premium V5.1, enabling fixture manufacturers to access the best utility rebates while reducing energy consumption. The low thermal resistivity substrate, under 2.6°C/W, shrinks the size of heatsinks and simplifies the thermal design of fixtures. Superior color over angle under 40pts, ensures high uniformity in the application. The Luxeon HL2X is available in a standard 3.5x3.5mm (3535) 3-stripe footprint. It is immediately available across a wide range of colour temperatures from 2700K to 6500K and 70CRI.
