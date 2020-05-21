Indoor asset-tracking-and-counting system relies on Wi-Fi/BLE

May 21, 2020 //By Julien Happich
asset-tracking
Kerlink has launched a real-time, indoor asset-tracking-and-counting system that uses Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Wanesy Wave is an indoor anchor that includes both Wi-Fi and BLE tracking technologies. It can detect and locate Wi-Fi devices (like smartphones), using their probe request (when the smartphone automatically requests a new Wi-Fi service to connect), and can also track Bluetooth-enabled devices or tags. Once detected, it then transmits the data using a LoRaWAN link to an industrial-grade LoRaWAN gateway, such as a Kerlink Wirnet iFemtoCell. The gateway then transfers the information to any business-application server via Kerlink’s Wanesy Management Center, which operates and manages the end-to-end LoRaWAN networks. This anchor can notably be used in end-to-end solutions to enable retail shops, commercial malls or museums to count visitors, trace their movements and retrieve their customer journeys in stores and buildings, including the amount of time they spend in different areas, such as in front of product displays or masterpieces. Deployed across factories, warehouses and service buildings such as hospitals, the system also helps improve management-and-operation efficiency by inexpensively enabling real-time location of devices, by tracking use of assets over a period of time or by getting instant inventory of tools or equipment in a given area. Wanesy Wave also powers social-contact-tracing information to help to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

Kerlink Group - www.kerlink.com


