Inductor targets NFC designs

February 16, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
The MLJ-H1005 inductor from TDK is aimed at wearables that are increasingly adding NFC functions for cashless payments.

TDK has developed a low profile inductor with low magnetic leakage for NFC near field communication designs.

The MLJ-H1005 inductor is aimed at smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, and other peripheral devices that are increasingly addig NFC functions for cashless payments.

The inductors are intended for use in the LC filters of NFC circuits. It is necessary for inductors to have narrow tolerances to minimize the loss caused by mismatched impedance with the antenna. TDK offers this line of inductors featuring a tolerance of ±5% to meet this need. In addition, it is important to control inductor loss at the 13.56 MHz communication frequency to prevent the reduction of antenna output power. The AC resistance (Rac) must be kept low and maintained even as current is applied.

The MLJ-H series uses a low loss material for a lower Rac at 13.56MHz during high-current applications than the existing MLJ-W series (see chart below).


TypeInductance
(nH)
@13.56MHz		Q typ.
@13.56MHz		AC resistance
[Ω] typ.
@13.56MHz		DC resistance
(Ω) max.		Rated current
(mA) max.
MLJ1005HXG82NJ82 ± 5%140.510.390850
MLJ1005HXG91NJ91 ± 5%140.590.351900
MLJ1005HXGR16J160 ± 5%140.880.754600
MLJ1005HXGR18J180 ± 5%141.080.780500
MLJ1005HXGR20J200 ± 5%141.130.845480

product.tdk.com/info/en/catalog/datasheets/inductor_commercial_standard_mlj1005h_en.pdf

