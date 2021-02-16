Inductor targets NFC designs

TDK has developed a low profile inductor with low magnetic leakage for NFC near field communication designs.
The MLJ-H1005 inductor is aimed at smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, and other peripheral devices that are increasingly addig NFC functions for cashless payments.
The inductors are intended for use in the LC filters of NFC circuits. It is necessary for inductors to have narrow tolerances to minimize the loss caused by mismatched impedance with the antenna. TDK offers this line of inductors featuring a tolerance of ±5% to meet this need. In addition, it is important to control inductor loss at the 13.56 MHz communication frequency to prevent the reduction of antenna output power. The AC resistance (Rac) must be kept low and maintained even as current is applied.
The MLJ-H series uses a low loss material for a lower Rac at 13.56MHz during high-current applications than the existing MLJ-W series (see chart below).
|Type
|Inductance
(nH)
@13.56MHz
|Q typ.
@13.56MHz
|AC resistance
[Ω] typ.
@13.56MHz
|DC resistance
(Ω) max.
|Rated current
(mA) max.
|MLJ1005HXG82NJ
|82 ± 5%
|14
|0.51
|0.390
|850
|MLJ1005HXG91NJ
|91 ± 5%
|14
|0.59
|0.351
|900
|MLJ1005HXGR16J
|160 ± 5%
|14
|0.88
|0.754
|600
|MLJ1005HXGR18J
|180 ± 5%
|14
|1.08
|0.780
|500
|MLJ1005HXGR20J
|200 ± 5%
|14
|1.13
|0.845
|480
product.tdk.com/info/en/catalog/datasheets/inductor_commercial_standard_mlj1005h_en.pdf
