Industrial automation hardware in a click

Engineers, plant managers and manufacturers can now buy automation products and solutions for industrial equipment directly from the website, streamlining the process of investing in or replacing automation systems. The store is available at www.novotek-estore.com.

The site has launched with over 70 of the most commonly used hardware products from Emerson Automation Solutions, ranging from operator interfaces to products in the PACSystems range of programmable automation controllers (PACs). Engineers and managers can use these systems to replace existing controllers and upgrade existing systems with more modern automation solutions. Visitors are able to search the site’s products by category, by usage or by product code, allowing them to find the right system for their needs.

