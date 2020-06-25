Industrial automation hardware in a click

June 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Industrial automation hardware in a click
Industrial IT and automation expert Novotek UK and Ireland have launched a new e-store to help engineers and technicians source advanced industrial automation hardware online.

Engineers, plant managers and manufacturers can now buy automation products and solutions for industrial equipment directly from the website, streamlining the process of investing in or replacing automation systems. The store is available at www.novotek-estore.com.

The site has launched with over 70 of the most commonly used hardware products from Emerson Automation Solutions, ranging from operator interfaces to products in the PACSystems range of programmable automation controllers (PACs). Engineers and managers can use these systems to replace existing controllers and upgrade existing systems with more modern automation solutions. Visitors are able to search the site’s products by category, by usage or by product code, allowing them to find the right system for their needs.

Novotek - www.novotek.com


The ventilator team at UK vacuum cleaner maker Gtech

Ventilator technology takes centre stage

Feature Articles | Mar 28,2020
The ventilator team at UK vacuum cleaner maker Gtech

Ventilator technology takes centre stage

Feature Articles | Mar 28,2020
ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19

ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19

Business News | Mar 30,2020
connector

Low-profile wire-to-wire connector is waterproof

New Products | Mar 31,2020
connectors

FeedThrough connectors targets medical equipment

New Products | Mar 31,2020
Ventilator maker Medtronic has released the full manufacturing design, with code, of one of its older ventilators to help to address the Covid-19 outbreak.

Medtronic releases full design files for portable ventilator

Technology News | Mar 31,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.