Industrial IoT hardware deal for edge AI analytics

Crosser, a Swedish provider of Intelligent Edge Analytics software for Industrial IoT has signed a strategic deal to use hardware from Advantech. This follows a cooperation deal agreed in April 2019.

The strategic alliance meas the Crosser Edge Analytics software will be pre-installed on new Advantech IoT systems in order to reduce the complexity and speed up the time from idea to proof of value in Industrial IoT and developing edge AI analytics.

The low-code and drag-and-drop nature of the Crosser software makes it easy for non-developers to innovate. The broad connectivity support of Advantech IoT systems means that data from a long list of machines can be collected, analyzed and acted upon.

"Advantech is a trusted global supplier of Industrial grade systems and the combination of highly reliable hardware and easy-to-use but yet advanced software will create significant customer value. Together we empower customers with an Industrial IoT/Industry 4.0 vision to go from idea to realization much faster and to a lower total cost," said Martin Thunman, CEO and co-founder of Crosser.

"We are glad to work together with forefront software like Crosser. Together we offer a complete solution with our dedicated hardware, the Advantech EdgeLink system as backbone and Crosser Advanced Analytics on top - enabling Industry 4.0 for both brownfield and future installations " said Rick de Vries, Head of Smart Industrial & Equipment Builders at Advantech.

The Crosser and Advantech partnership is targeting both already installed products, so-called brownfield installations, as well as new deployments in order to simplify the digitalization journey for industrial customers.

"In our discussion with Advantech, we wanted to meet the demand for a product that radically simplifies the industry's IoT initiatives. Therefore we came up with this Advantech Edge Solution-Ready Platform with the Low Code Crosser Platform embedded," said Mikael Samuelsson, Director of Strategic Alliances & Partners at Crosser.

www.crosser.io

