Industrial smart camera is powered by deep learning

April 23, 2020 //By Julien Happich
smart camera
The In-Sight D900 embedded vision system provides an all-in-one industrial smart camera solution built around Cognex’s ViDi deep learning software inside an In-Sight industrial-grade smart camera.

The self-contained system is designed to solve a broad range of complex in-line inspection applications including optical character recognition (OCR), assembly verification, and defect detection. Combining the self-learning ability of a human inspector with the robustness and consistency of a vision system, the In-Sight D900 expands the limits of what can be inspected in factory automation. The system, which can be setup using a small number of sample images, leverages Cognex’s familiar and easy-to-use spreadsheet platform and does not require a PC or deep learning expertise to deploy.
Cognex - www.cognex.com


