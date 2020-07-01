Industry-leading 8TB consumer SSD

July 01, 2020 //By Julien Happich
8TB consumer SSD
Samsung Electronics has released its second-generation quad-level cell (QLC) flash drive, the 870 QVO SATA SSD, setting a new standard for high-capacity consumer storage.

Featuring an industry-leading capacity of up to eight terabytes (TB),1 the new SSD delivers an uncompromising mix of speed, storage capacity and reliability for mainstream and professional PC users. The 870 QVO offers best-in-class sequential read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s respectively, with the drive’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology allowing it to maintain peak performance levels using a large variable SLC buffer. The 870 QVO also delivers a 13% improvement in random read speed compared to the 860 QVO, making it ideally suited for everyday computing needs such as multitasking, gaming and web browsing. The renewed Data Migration and Magician 6 softwares provide a host of improved and added features, enabling users to upgrade, manage and optimize their SSDs with greater ease. The 870 QVO comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB models, and will be available from June 30, 2020 with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price starting at $129.99 for the 1TB model.

Samsung - www.samsung.com


