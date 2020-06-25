Infineon and Blumio to co-develop non-invasive blood pressure sensor

To be designed by 2021, the new sensor has the potential to disrupt the USD 45 billion market for wearable cardiovascular monitoring devices by enabling continuous and precise measurement without a cuff.

“Bringing together Infineon’s 60 GHz radar chipset and system understanding with Blumio’s expertise in cardiovascular health monitoring in a more formal engagement lets both companies leverage their strengths to more rapidly bring the product to market,” said Adrian Mikolajczak, Head of the Infineon Silicon Valley Innovation Center, Power and Sensor Systems.

Upon successful completion, a kit combining Infineon’s radar chipset and development board with Blumio’s software and algorithms would be released to consumer and medical wearable device makers to integrate into their blood pressure monitoring devices. In its role as an incubator of new technologies, the SVIC will provide funding and resources to support the sensor’s commercialization. The SVIC will leverage Infineon’s engineering, manufacturing, and commercialization expertise, as well as offer office and laboratory space. A similar model in Singapore called the Co-Innovation Space offers startups based in Asia Pacific with a yearlong commitment to provide R&D and manufacturing facilities, as well as access to Infineon research, expertise and guidance.

Infineon - www.infineon.com