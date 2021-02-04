Infineon raises forecast, brings forward production start in Villach

"Despite the headwinds from the weak US dollar, we were able to significantly increase revenues and earnings in the first quarter," Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss said when presenting the figures. "In addition to the economic recovery in some regions, we are benefiting from the digitalisation push in all areas of life. Semiconductors are needed more than ever."

In view of dynamically increasing incoming orders and well-filled production lines in many parts, the company is raising its annual forecast slightly - the company now expects sales of 10.8 billion euros, 300 million euros more than before. The operating margin is expected to climb to 17.5 per cent. In the last financial year, it was 13.7 per cent. In addition, Ploss wants to use the momentum and invest 1.6 billion euros in the expansion of production - 100 million euros more than previously planned. This will primarily benefit the chip factory in Villach, Austria, where Infineon manufactures power components. This factory is now scheduled to start operations in the last quarter of the current financial year, i.e. in the period between July and September 2021.