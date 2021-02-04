Infineon raises forecast, brings forward production start in Villach

February 04, 2021 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
Rising demand, not least from the automotive industry, has helped Infineon get off to a good start in the new financial year. Against this background, the chip manufacturer has raised its forecast for the current year. In addition, the company intends to increase its investments in the expansion of production; the semiconductor fab in Villach is now to go into operation earlier than planned.

"Despite the headwinds from the weak US dollar, we were able to significantly increase revenues and earnings in the first quarter," Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss said when presenting the figures. "In addition to the economic recovery in some regions, we are benefiting from the digitalisation push in all areas of life. Semiconductors are needed more than ever."

In view of dynamically increasing incoming orders and well-filled production lines in many parts, the company is raising its annual forecast slightly - the company now expects sales of 10.8 billion euros, 300 million euros more than before. The operating margin is expected to climb to 17.5 per cent. In the last financial year, it was 13.7 per cent. In addition, Ploss wants to use the momentum and invest 1.6 billion euros in the expansion of production - 100 million euros more than previously planned. This will primarily benefit the chip factory in Villach, Austria, where Infineon manufactures power components. This factory is now scheduled to start operations in the last quarter of the current financial year, i.e. in the period between July and September 2021.


