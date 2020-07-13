Infineon showcases sensor developments in virtual tradefair booth

Due to the Coronavirus pandemy, many industry events are currently cancelled. Numerous players in the electronics sector have therefore moved to virtual events, including chip manufacturer Infineon. From July 20 to 22, the company is organizing a "digital trade fair stand" on the subject of sensor technology.
At the in-house digital trade fair "Virtual Sensor Experience" (VSE), the focus will be on automotive, consumer and industrial sectors. With 22 product demonstrations, 15 live presentations and a digital Makers Corner, Infineon offers customers, partners and media insights into its portfolio. Even after the live program ends on July 22, all information will be available on demand until the end of August.
Product and topic highlights include
- In electrified automobiles, new demands are being placed on speed sensors, for example due to the start-stop behavior of the combustion engine. Infineon introduces a new crankshaft sensor with a dedicated algorithm for hybrid drives. In addition, a new camshaft sensor reduces dependence on rare earths.
- Functional safety is becoming increasingly important in industrial and automotive applications. Infineon has expanded its angle sensor portfolio and added new variants for different functional safety requirements to the XENSIV TLE5014 GMR sensor family.
- In many consumer applications such as joysticks and game consoles, space is an extremely scarce resource. Infineon introduces a new, extremely small 3D magnetic sensor. An almost 90 % smaller footprint and an installation height almost half that of comparable products open up completely new design options.
- In its smart building sensor portfolio, Infineon will showcase new applications that allow social distancing in public buildings or provide predictive maintenance of HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) systems to detect system failures before they occur.
- Reliable vital function measurement, for example of cardiovascular or respiratory functions, is made possible by the size-optimized 24 GHz radar chip. The precise detection and measurement of the smallest movements stands - in addition to time-of-flight technology - for Infineon's "smart eyes".