Infineon's planned Cypress acquisition suddenly questionable

March 09, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
Only recently, Infineon manager Peter Schaefer assured eeNews Europe that the planned takeover of Cypress was essentially a matter of formalities. Now there is news from the USA to the contrary

According to media reports, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has classified the planned takeover of Cypress by Infineon as a risk to national security. However, it is unclear why exactly this takeover could be relevant to security. The reports indicate that the CFIUS has recommended that US President Donald Trump stop the transaction. A decision by the White House has not yet been made, they say.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, Infineon has not succeeded in negotiating an agreement with the US government. Infineon's close ties with the Chinese market may be playing a role: The CFIUS is considered particularly cautious when it comes to transactions in which Chinese companies could gain access to US knowledge.

