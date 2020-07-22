Infrared SMA fibreoptic transmitter is four times more efficient

Optoelectronics specialist OMC in Cornwall, UK, has launched an industrial fibreoptic transmitter LED unit that can deliver up to four times more launch power into multimode fibre for the same current versus existing transmitters.

The FDE870HE transmitter contains a high-performance 870nm LED with an array of micro-optic elements that gather and focus the emitted photons, coupling considerably more light into multimode optical fibres and enabling data to be transmitted reliably over greater distances, or for the system to use less power to achieve the same result. Higher reliability comes from the lower drive current requirements.

The fibreoptic transmitter is optimised for use with small-core multimode glass optical fibres in industrial systems. It is supplied in a range of housings including SMA and ST interfaces with its optical performance configured for different fibre core sizes - including 50/125, 62.5/125, 100/140 and 200/230 - according to customer requirements. Into 50µm fibre, at the nominal 50mA drive current, it achieves a typical coupled power of 60µW. This compares with around 30µW at 100mA for existing transmitters currently on the market – twice the launch power for half the current, or four times the efficiency. For other core sizes, launch power at 50mA drive current is around 1050µW for 200µm fibre, 260µW for 100µm fibre and 110µW for 62.5µm fibre. The device’s maximum rise and fall times at 50mA are 10ns, making this suitable for high-speed industrial data transmission.

To take advantage of the device’s optical features requires precise alignment of the emitter with the fibre optic interface when mounting the LED into a fibre-optic housing. This uses OMC proprietary Active Alignment technology to ensure that every fibre optic datalink operates consistently over its often very extended lifetime. This overcomes the problem of relying solely on the mechanical fit of the LED in the housing for alignment, and eliminates any variability caused by tolerances in, for example, the position of the LED chip on the leadframe, which can otherwise