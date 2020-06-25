InnovationLab demos printed organic sensor for social distancing

June 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
printed organic sensor
InnovationLab's innovative “smart mat” is a sensor-based distance-control floor mat that helps ensure social distancing in retail outlets.

Leveraging InnovationLab’s field-proven capacity to print high-accuracy, high-volume roll-to-roll electronics, the smart mat demonstrator uses a sensor array to control a traffic light-style indicator which detects when a shopper stands on it. In a simple use case, the smart mat displays a red light when a person is standing on the mat, and green when no one is there, signalling that the next customer can proceed. The intelligent sensor matrix embedded in the smart mat features more than 8,000 individual sensors spaced at 1 cm intervals, which enables differentiation between human steps and the wheels of a grocery cart, for example. In addition to promoting safe social distancing in a retail environment, the smart mat platform could be further customized to analyse in-store traffic. InnovationLab is already working with industry leader SAP, making it easier to integrate the sensor data with existing retail IT systems and gain new insights on customer behaviour.

InnovationLab GmbH - www.innovationlab.de


ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19

ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19

Business News | Mar 30,2020
RFID inlays

RFID inlays and tags for returnable transport items

New Products | Mar 31,2020
Vibration monitoring

Vibration monitoring for Industry 4.0 applications

New Products | Mar 31,2020
Covid-19

If only you had been tracked

New Products | Mar 31,2020
SEMI joins lobbying to label semiconductors 'essential'

SEMI joins lobbying to label semiconductors 'essential'

Business News | Mar 31,2020
SEMI joins lobbying to label semiconductors 'essential'

SEMI joins lobbying to label semiconductors 'essential'

Business News | Mar 31,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.