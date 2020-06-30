Innovative push-pull standard M12 connector – cross manufacturer

Together, they are pursuing the one goal of ensuring compatibility across manufacturers. This joint approach resulted in the IEC 61076-2-010, a standard that describes both external and internal locking by using push-pull locking. The vote on the CDV was approved with an outstanding 92.9 percent in favor. This indicates that a final form of the IEC mentioned can be expected in December 2020. With this standard, a milestone for automation technology has been achieved, both the saving of installation time and thus costs as well as a safe, robust and widely available locking system can be realized.

