Innovative push-pull standard M12 connector – cross manufacturer

June 30, 2020 //By Julien Happich
push-pull standard M12
Eight well-known manufacturers established on the market for M12 connectors - Phoenix Contact, Harting, Molex, Murrelektronik Electronic, Binder, Conec, Escha and Weidmüller, have come together to establish a standard for the push-pull locking mechanism of M12 connectors on the market.

Together, they are pursuing the one goal of ensuring compatibility across manufacturers. This joint approach resulted in the IEC 61076-2-010, a standard that describes both external and internal locking by using push-pull locking. The vote on the CDV was approved with an outstanding 92.9 percent in favor. This indicates that a final form of the IEC mentioned can be expected in December 2020. With this standard, a milestone for automation technology has been achieved, both the saving of installation time and thus costs as well as a safe, robust and widely available locking system can be realized.

Phoenix Contact - www.phoenixcontact.co.uk


