Intel sells NAND business and China fab for $9bn

October 22, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
Intel sells NAND memory business to SK Hynix
Intel is to sell its NAND memory and SSD storage business unit, including a wafer fab in Dalian, China, for US$9bnn to boost its AI research.

The sale includes the solid-state disk (SSD) business, NAND component and NAND wafer business, but Intel will retain its Optane business based around the 3D Xpoint chalcogenide phase-change memory.

The deal is dependent on government approvals which the two companies said they expect to receive in late 2021. The deal follows SK Hynix buying MagnaChip's foundry business earlier this year.

The deal starts with a payment of US$7bn by SK Hynix where it will receive NAND-SSD intellectual property and employees as well as the Dalian facility. The remaining assets including flash wafer IP, the Dalian workforce and R&D employees will transfer upon a final closing and payment of the remaining US$2bn, which is not expected until March 2025.

Under this staged agreement Intel will continue to manufacture the memory wafers at Dalian and retain its IP until the final closing. SK benefits from economies of scale in the flash memory business. In the first six months of 2020 the businesses generated US$2.8bn.

Intel said it would use the proceeds of the sale to invest in long-term growth priorities, including artificial intelligence, 5G networking and the intelligent, autonomous edge.

Related links and articles:

www.skhynix.comwww.intel.com

Related NAND articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe

 


Intel heads to chip manufacturing exit

Foundry move for Intel casts doubt on chip making future

Feature Articles | Jul 27,2020
Continental employs Nvidia supercomputer for AI training

Continental powers up supercomputer for AI training

Partners | Jul 28,2020
Evolving machine learning algorithms from scratch

Evolving machine learning algorithms from scratch

Technology News | Jul 28,2020
European tech set for Mars rover launch

European tech set for Mars rover launch

Technology News | Jul 29,2020
NXP has introduced its eIQ Machine Learning (ML) software support for the Glow neural network (NN) compiler.

Glow neural network compiler for crossover MCUs

New Products | Jul 30,2020
A scaled-down electronica trade show will take place in November with 1194 exhibitors across seven halls, but with extra digital sessions.

electronica plans scaled down exhibition

Business News | Aug 03,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.