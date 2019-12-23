Interference-free Lifi networks

To solve this issue, researchers at CEA-Leti have designed a LiFi-multicell system which they believe is the first-ever smart interference orchestrator that automatically detects interference between lighting zones in networks and optimizes data transmission rates for each nearby device. The system also manages, asymmetrically and independently, uplink/downlink interference.

The LiFi-multicell to be demonstrated at CES 2020, CEA-Leti offers several advantages in addition to eliminating interference and supporting large-area coverage. These include uninterrupted connectivity for users moving in a network and fair allocation of resources between users who are experiencing interference and those who are not. The CEA-Leti technology is able to provide data-transmission rates up to 150 Mb/s over distances up to three meters by LED.

