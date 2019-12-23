Interference-free Lifi networks

December 23, 2019 //By Julien Happich
Lifi
LiFi, or visible-light communication, has significant advantages over WiFi, such as data-transmission speed and the data security it offers because light does not penetrate walls. But wide adoption is constrained primarily because of interference between devices using LiFi networks and LiFi’s resulting poor performance in large areas.

To solve this issue, researchers at CEA-Leti have designed a LiFi-multicell system which they believe is the first-ever smart interference orchestrator that automatically detects interference between lighting zones in networks and optimizes data transmission rates for each nearby device. The system also manages, asymmetrically and independently, uplink/downlink interference.

The LiFi-multicell to be demonstrated at CES 2020, CEA-Leti offers several advantages in addition to eliminating interference and supporting large-area coverage. These include uninterrupted connectivity for users moving in a network and fair allocation of resources between users who are experiencing interference and those who are not. The CEA-Leti technology is able to provide data-transmission rates up to 150 Mb/s over distances up to three meters by LED.

CEA Leti - www.leti.fr


Eutelsat's ELO nanosat constellation will work with the Sigfox IoT network

Eutelsat to launch 25 nanosat system for the IoT

Business News | Sep 25,2019
IoT security

Crypto Quantique raises $8M to address IoT security

Business News | Sep 25,2019
Mesh networking

Mesh networking modules simplify IoT connectivity

New Products | Sep 25,2019
Laser welding

Laser welding system targets the plastic industry

New Products | Sep 25,2019
IoT security

Hardware-based IoT security pre-provisioned on low-volume chip orders

New Products | Sep 30,2019
RFID tags

Plastic-free RFID tags designed to be recycled

New Products | Oct 01,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.