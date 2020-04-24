IoT board measures ambient temperature, humidity, air-pressure and illuminance

April 24, 2020 //By Julien Happich
IoT board
Ricoh Electronic Devices has launched the RIOT-001, a 35x25mm environmental sensor board that measures the ambient temperature, humidity, air-pressure and illuminance.

The data is collected by an MCU and sent by Bluetooth (BLE) to smartphones or tablets with a dedicated application program.

The RIOT-001 contains various power management ICs with an ultra-low supply current and low output noise level. Operating from 2.0 V to 5.5 V, the sensor board is powered by a photovoltaic cell (not included), the electric energy is collected by the R1800 Buck DC/DC Converter for energy harvesting. The converter has an internal maximum power voltage setting to define a voltage level at which the photovoltaic cell produces its maximum power and therefore optimizes the amount of generated power. The R1800 stores the collected energy in a unique Small Lithium-Ion secondary Battery (SLB) with a capacity of 0.35 mAh, manufactured by Nichicon Corporation. In addition, the IC has reverse current protection preventing charging loss. Theoretically, when fully charged, the SLB battery can provide power to the IoT board for approximately 20 hours. By using a photovoltaic cell according to the specifications of the RIOT-001 board makes battery-free operation possible, saving maintenance costs for replacing the batteries regularly.

Another Buck-Boost DC/DC converter RP604 is present on the circuit board, with its wide operating voltage from 1.8 V to 5.5 V, it regulates the fluctuating SLB battery voltage as it is charging and discharging during operation. The DC/DC Converter achieves a high efficiency operation in both standby and active modes. The purpose is to provide stable power to an on-board MCU, Bluetooth (BLE) transmitter and the four sensors.

Ricoh Europe – www.ricoh-europe.com


