IP-rated enclosures come with display windows

February 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
enclosures
Industrial electronic enclosures manufacturer Rolec now offers a wider range of standard and customisable cases with windows for standard display modules and panels.

Rolec’s diecast aluminium, GRP and plastic enclosures are designed for command electronics, IoT/IIoT, Industry 4.0, smart factory technology, process automation and machine control.

The smart profiPANEL (IP 65) HMI enclosures can be mounted on a suspension arm or wall pivot. They are made to measure in any plan size up to 800x800mm and in eight depths from 60-300 mm. The aluDISC (IP 66/67) is a round diecast aluminium enclosure for industrial electronics and can be mounted ‘lid closed’ to protect the seal and electronics during installation. The lid can be machined for displays and an optional hinged cover is available to provide extra protection. Multi-purpose starCASE (IP 66) can be mounted on walls, bulkheads or machines. It can also be installed ‘lid closed’. Hinged covers conceal and protect the fixing and lid screws. Robust starCASE is moulded from flame-retardant Luran (ASA+PC) as standard. The polyDOOR (IP 66) GRP enclosures are highly resistant to chemicals. Clear display windows are available as standard in all eight sizes (140x120x100mm to 320x200x120mm). Features also include integrated lid hinges and a choice of lid fixings. Rolec’s customising service also includes CNC machining for connections and controls, painting, printing of legends and logos, laser processing, EMC shielding, special materials, membrane keypads and full assembly.

Rolec - www.rolec-enclosures.co.uk


