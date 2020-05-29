IR camera automates fever detection

But checking each person individually is often cumbersome and time-consuming. That is why Optris has now launched a new system based on the current version of the PI 450i infrared camera, with an optical resolution of 382x288 pixels. Together with the included PIX Connect Software, the surface temperature of a person’s face can be measured even when they are just passing by.

The new system can either record the temperature of people in a crowd or check individuals for an elevated temperature. The second method provides more reliable results because the temperature measurement can be taken at the eyelid where the temperature has the strongest correlation to the body’s core temperature. The PI 450i infrared camera has a thermal sensitivity of 40 mK. To increase the absolute accuracy of temperature measurement, which is typically about 2°C for infrared cameras, the PI 450i can be used in combination with a reference radiator.

The BR 20AR type radiator is equipped with a highly accurate internal temperature sensor. This reference signal is processed in the PIX Connect software. This allows for an overall accuracy of the system of about 0.5 °C. The software runs on any standard PC and is quick and easy to set up and configure. Temperature thresholds can be defined, which automatically trigger an alarm if they are exceeded.

