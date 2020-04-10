IR domed LEDs deliver up to 5.0A pulsed radiant power over 50°

April 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
domed LEDs
Lumileds has added news LEDs to its Luxeon IR Domed Line with a significant increase in both DC and pulse drive current–up to 1.5A and 5.0A, respectively.

The new emitters deliver radiant power of 1350mW at 850nm wavelength (slightly visible) or 1450mW at 940nm (invisible or covert IR). These new IR LEDs are engineered to withstand higher power so that clearer 3D imaging is possible using fewer LEDs in critical infrared (IR) applications. Drop-in replacement for existing designs is a snap with the standard 3.7 by 3.7mm footprint. In addition to high drive capability, a new 50° emitter is now a part of the portfolio. Along with the 60°, 90°and 150° emitters, these IR LEDs will serve high punch, long range or wide scanning applications, including face recognition for security and access controls. Lumileds low resistivity package (2.5 W/°C) removes heat more efficiently from the emitter, enabling even more compact camera designs and higher reliability than its competitors.

Lumileds - www.lumileds.com


