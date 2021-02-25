Irish incubator for engineering education

The Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) programme aims to revolutionise the way computer science is taught, creating industry experienced software professionals with greater business impact.

ADI will fund experimental development and research with the aim of developing new software processes and services.

“ADI is committed to increasing the impact of software advancements across industries and we are uniquely positioned to do this as the bridge between the physical and digital worlds,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO of ADI. “We understand the vital need for programmes such as ISE in training software engineers of the future.”

Through the ISE programme, students will be able to use the ADI Catalyst, a hands-on, incubator-like R&D facility in Limerick with living labs for developing breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and sustainable applications.

ISE consists of a three-year intensive undergraduate programme with an integrated fourth year at the master’s level. Industry residencies where students gain in-company experience will account for nearly half of the total programme, enabling them to acquire necessary skills in real-world settings alongside instructors. The first students are expected to enrol in the ISE programme in September 2022.

ADI Catalyst serves as a collaboration centre for customers and research organisations to interact with ADI and solve problems together in a single collaborative environment. Limerick is also home to Analog Devices’ European Research and Development Centre, which has a long-standing reputation for developing cutting-edge technology.

“Software engineers enjoy incredible careers solving some of the world’s most important problems in the fastest growing industries, yet we have nowhere near enough of them. Immersive Software Engineering seeks to provide a great path for more secondary students (especially young women) into technology,” said John Collison, Co-Founder and President of Stripe, which is another partner in the scheme.

