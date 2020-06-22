Israeli startup to secure IoT binary code natively

June 22, 2020 //By Julien Happich
binary code
Founded a couple of years ago, IoT security startup Sternum aims to secure the whole IoT market, irrespective of operating systems.

Due to their massive spread, Internet of Things (IoT) devices have become a pervasive entry point to many networks. So many entry points delivered by so many different manufacturers make them difficult to control individually, from a security standpoint. Now Sternum CEO and Co-founder Natali Tshuva, claims her company can work with all the different manufacturers to embed security fixes on the devices themselves, at the binary code level. Through reverse engineering and binary code analysis, the startup claims it can prevent cyber attacks against all low-cost IoT devices.

“We have solutions that can determine what is a legitimate execution flow and identify any deviation from that”, explains Tshuva.

Sternum’s embedded integrity verification (EIV) analyzes the device’s binary code and embeds protection within the code, including 3rd party libraries and closed-source code (after a non-disclosure agreement has been signed). It can be applied across any operating system and enables manufacturers to update their existing devices’ firmware protection. By focusing on low-level code vulnerabilities and device manipulations, the platform prevents attacks before they proliferate, regardless of device or OS type.


