ISSCC sees 3nm process, compute-in-memory

The ISSCC virtual program in February includes invited plenary speakers that reflect the pulse of the semiconductor industry with Mark Liu, executive chairman of TSMC, taking the stage first followed by Victor Peng, CEO of Xilinx, currently negotiating a takeover by AMD.

TSMC is the most valuable semiconductor company by market capitalization (see TSMC becomes world's biggest chip company) and its boss intends to sing the praises of the foundry-fabless business model and point out how it has opened up access to semiconductor manufacturing. But Liu will also look to the future and rising significance of wider considerations than just monolithic integrated circuit design and manufacturing: from materials to chiplet packaging and systems engineering considerations.

Meanwhile Peng is also one of the men of the moment having negotiated the sales of Xilinx to AMD (see AMD values Xilinx at $35 billion in take-over bid). His keynote will look to that other era-defining trend; the adoption of machine learning computation, or as he calls it Adaptive Intelligence.

Next: ISSCC programme highlights