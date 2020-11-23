Jaguar Land Rover launches driverless car testbed in Ireland

UK car maker Jaguar Land Rover is setting up a testbed for autonomous ground and air systems in Ireland, starting with the electric i-Pace.

The Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) will be a collaborative testbed spread across 12km of public roads around Limerick. This will provide facilities and expertise to harness valuable sensor data, simulate a variety of road environments and traffic scenarios and trial new technologies. As part of the trials, the all-electric Jaguar i-Pace will be used for testing.

JLR is working with Cisco, Seagate, Renovo, Red Hat, Valeo and Mergon at the site.

The driverless car testbed will work on autonomous, connected, electrified and shared vehicles in a smart city zone to test technology in the real world. Sensors across the site, along with high-accuracy location systems, a data management and control centre and self-driving prototype vehicles. It will feature smart junctions, connected roads, autonomous parking and electric vehicle charging as well as links to a 450km stretch of connected highway and a managed air traffic corridor for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Shannon airport along the Shannon Estuary in Ireland.

Jaguar Land Rover is a lead partner of the FMCI and will collaborate with a host of other global technology companies to develop the facility, including Traditionally such testing sites have been established overseas. The FMCI provides Jaguar Land Rover with a key research site next to an existing facility, Shannon software hub.

The hub is fully accessible and controlled via a dedicated control centre for other automotive technology developers.

“This partnership with FMCI provides us with a real-world facility to trial our emerging autonomous, connected, electrified and shared technology in a strategic location. Collaborating with top-tier software companies will allow us to develop our future systems more efficiently,” said John Cormican, general manager, Shannon, Ireland for JLR.

FMCI was set up to simulate research, development and innovation in the area of Autonomous Connected Electric Shared Vehicles (ACES), including Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV) in Ireland.

