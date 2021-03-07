Julien Happich memorial fund

Julien was a passionate trail cyclist and his family would like to continue his work in this area. He has run a non-profit website called trashzen.com for the last 20 years that is a benchmark in the world of trials.

The family worries that it will one day become obsolete and will need professional help to keep it updated.

The fund is at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/julien-happich

He also wrote the only manual for trial cycling (one French and one English) that is very popular with beginners and trial clubs. He had prepared a new edition which he never had time to print, and his family would like to fund this new edition.

There have been many, many messages of support from the industry for his family.