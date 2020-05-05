Keeping electronics product design on track during coronavirus

Establish a framework

Factors such as CAD tool licenses, ESD protection and test equipment access are just a few factors you need to check, to ensure your electronics product design team can deliver what customers need on time.

Determine viability of home working for electronics engineers

You also need to be confident that your electronics design engineers are able to continue working on your project from their own homes, so establish

If they have access to all the tools necessary for the job – for example soldering equipment, spectrum analysers, Multimeters, PSUs, oscilloscopes and test equipment.

How suitable their home working environment is. Electronics and firmware engineers typically need more space as they will have hardware and test equipment being plugged into their desktop or laptop PCs. Some of our design consultants have repurposed whole rooms while working from their homes and some have considered ergonomics and taken desk chairs home.

How they can maintain electrical safety, for themselves and others in their household. This is particularly important when working with any equipment that is mains powered or generates high voltages or heat. Prototype devices should not be left powered and unattended in a domestic environment, but sometimes this can’t be helped during testing, so bear in mind that even the most harmless looking board could become a fire hazard if it’s not treated appropriately.

How privacy and security of data will be addressed. Many projects mean working with sensitive data and this needs to be taken care of in the exact same way at home as it would be at work.

How products that are under development are being protected, in particular, whether ESD protection is in place. At ByteSnap we provided all of our engineers working on unenclosed PCBs at home with earthing matts.