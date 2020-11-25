Keysight, NTU team on unified V2X testing

Keysight Technologies is working with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) on a reconfigurable transceiver to unify the testing of hybrid vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems.

V2X technologies include dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) and cellular-V2X (C-V2X). However, a single unified system for V2X testing does not currently exist.

NTU Singapore is currently conducting research on a reconfigurable transceiver system specifically for hybrid (DSRC+C-V2X) communication at 5.9 GHz ISM band. This also includes possible extension to the millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequency range using cost-effective complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology.

Keysight provided NTU with test systems and capabilities for generating and analyzing both DSRC and C-V2X signals. This included testing and validation requirements for multi-components and system-level specifications in V2X communication standards, as well as 5G signal generation and analysis in the mmWave frequency range and multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) mode. As a result, NTU could generate accurate and full characterization of the newly developed transceiver.

"Keysight's mmWave expertise and advanced systems coupled with NTU's deep expertise in vehicular communications and integrated circuit designs, yielded valuable insights which helped in accelerating the development of hybrid V2X communications that will be tested on the NTU Smart Campus," said lead investigator Boon Chirn Chye, Associate Professor from NTU's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

