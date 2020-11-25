Keysight, NTU team on unified V2X testing

November 25, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Keysight, NTU Singapore collaborate on unified V2X testing
Keysight Technologies is working with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore on unified V2X testing at 5.9 GHz ISM band with possible extension to mmWave.

Keysight Technologies is working with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) on a reconfigurable transceiver to unify the testing of hybrid vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems.

V2X technologies include dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) and cellular-V2X (C-V2X). However, a single unified system for V2X testing does not currently exist.

NTU Singapore is currently conducting research on a reconfigurable transceiver system specifically for hybrid (DSRC+C-V2X) communication at 5.9 GHz ISM band. This also includes possible extension to the millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequency range using cost-effective complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology.

Keysight provided NTU with test systems and capabilities for generating and analyzing both DSRC and C-V2X signals. This included testing and validation requirements for multi-components and system-level specifications in V2X communication standards, as well as 5G signal generation and analysis in the mmWave frequency range and multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) mode. As a result, NTU could generate accurate and full characterization of the newly developed transceiver.

"Keysight's mmWave expertise and advanced systems coupled with NTU's deep expertise in vehicular communications and integrated circuit designs, yielded valuable insights which helped in accelerating the development of hybrid V2X communications that will be tested on the NTU Smart Campus," said lead investigator Boon Chirn Chye, Associate Professor from NTU's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

www.keysight.com

Related articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe 


Autonomous busses Gudrun and Gerard from Navya in France are being used for a pilot scheme in Gjesdal in rural Norway

Autonomous bus roll out in rural Norway

Technology News | Aug 28,2020
Optical transceiver test platform reduces test time

Test boost for optical 56GBd and 28GBd systems

New Products | Aug 28,2020
Clyde Space to build satellite for Saab

Clyde Space to build satellite for Saab

Business News | Aug 31,2020
ZF starts production of lidar sensors

ZF starts Ibeo lidar production

Business News | Aug 31,2020
Yokogawa's DLM5000 features eight analog inputs and the ability to link two units to boost measurement flexibility

Next generation Mixed Signal Oscilloscope targets electric vehicle designs

New Products | Aug 31,2020
MCU market to rise in 2021 after two-year drop

MCU market to rise in 2021 after two-year drop

Market News | Aug 31,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.