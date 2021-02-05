Kulicke & Soffa buy boosts microLED placement

February 05, 2021 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Strategic acquisition of Uniqarta by Kulicke and Soffa Industries enables cost-effective microLED display technology.

packaging speciliast Kulicke and Soffa Industries has acquired Uniqarta, a technology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, developing microLED die transfer technology

The strategic acquisition includes Uniqarta's patent portfolio and other intellectual property rights. Prior to closing the acquisition in its fiscal second quarter, Kulicke & Soffa worked extensively with Uniqarta to commercialize the Laser-Enabled Advanced Placement (LEAP) technology.

This adds a high-precision, ultrafast laser-transfer placement system to pick-and-place processes. This contact-less approach places large quantities of known good die at unprecedented transfer rates and accelerates adoption of mini LED backlighting while also serving as an enabler for direct-emissive micro LED applications.

TrendForce, a market-leading intelligence provider, anticipates mini and micro LED wafer volumes to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 200% through 2025. Over the coming two years, consumer televisions, tablets and notebooks are anticipated to accelerate high-volume adoption of placement equipment.

Unique Laser-Enabled Advanced Placement (LEAP) technology is anticipated to accelerate adoption of next-generation displays.

