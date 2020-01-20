Laser diode driver ICs target head-up display

January 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Laser diode driver
Ricoh Electronic Devices has expanded its portfolio with two new laser diode driver ICs targeted for laser scanning type automotive and consumer projector applications.

The RN5C750 and RN5C752 are four-channel laser drivers that have been developed for use in RGB or RGGB laser scanning type screens and are equipped with many functions. They offer a full HD resolution (1080p) and 60 fps image thanks to a fast laser diode output of 200 megapixel/s and a high output current of up to 800 mA (LD1) and 400 mA (LD2-4). The laser diode outputs can tolerate voltages up to 10 V to make it possible to use laser diodes with a high forward voltage. In addition, power control for the laser diodes is performed by automatically adjusting the power source to save power and minimize heat dissipation. Contains various protection circuits such as laser diode overcurrent and short detection, thermal shutdown and photodiode overcurrent detection.

The RN5C750 has passed the AEC-Q100 (Grade 2) compatible reliability tests for automotive purposes and has a guaranteed operating temperature range from -40 to +105°C. The RN5C752 is an identical IC for consumer applications and has a temperature range from 0 to +70°C.

Ricoh Electronic Devices - www.e-devices.ricoh.co.jp


