LED chip-on board deliver up to 185lm/W at 3000K 80 CRI

March 12, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LED chip-on board
Bridgelux announced its eighth generation of LED chip-on board (COB) products, delivering up to 185 lm/W across its V Series, Vero Series and Vero SE Series product families at nominal drive current.

This performance is benchmarked at the popular 3000K 80 CRI colour point, with efficacies above 200 lm/W possible at other colour points across the industry s broadest range of COB products. The devices’ nominal light output has been optimized to align with traditional lamp standards and are delivered with a standard warranty of up to 10 years. The new series boast up to 10% energy efficiency improvements compared to previous product generations. The LED COBs feature up to 3x overdrive capability, delivering a 30% increase in maximum lumens per LES size, and increased lumens per dollar, further reducing the cost of solid-state lighting. The company offers a broad range of COB size and performance options from LES 8mm to LES 29mm. New products under development include the Vesta Thrive COB, a tunable white natural spectrum light source; expansions in the Vesta Flex dual channel driver and controls family to now include Casambi and Silvair control modules; and the new Vesta SE, the first dim-to-warm and tunable white COBs with integrated holders to simplify and standardize mechanical, optical, and electrical connections.
Bridgelux - www.bridgelux.com


