LED lighting architecture patent cuts size and power

Amber Solutions in the US has been awarded a patent for a programmable AC direct LED lighting architecture.

The patent is the startup’s sixth and enables the creation of smaller, lighter, brighter, longer lasting LED consumer and commercial lighting products that have virtually no flicker and deliver full spectrum dimming with major energy savings, says Thar Casey, founder and CEO of Amber.

“Amber’s patented solid-state technologies can now eliminate the need for traditional LED power supplies and drivers,” said Casey. “Our power system is 90% smaller than existing electromechanical products, enabling the highest shipping density available along with simplified product design and extended life expectancy. With greater luminosity per watt, full spectrum dimming capability that is seamless from 0 to 100 percent with virtually no flicker and up to 50 percent reduction in total commercial fixture size and weight, this expands the value delivered and installation flexibility for LED lighting.”

The patent is based around Amber’s programmable solid-state power system and provides 15 percent higher efficiency to a maximum of 200 lumens per watt, versus existing products that are around 170 lumens per watt. This also means installations can use fewer lamps to produce the same amount of light or produce brighter conditions with the same number of lamps and power input.

This allows an LED power supply to be built measuring 125 x 75 x 8mm (5” x 3” x 0.25”), for a total of 3.75 cubic inches, compared to 37.8 cubic inches for today’s supplies. This currently uses discrete power components, with a future reduction with an integrated silicon device.

“This reduction in size allows designers to eliminate both weight and bulky internal spaces in commercial LED lighting fixtures, opening the door to LED products with much slimmer profiles and more flexible installation requirements. While in small, discrete board today, Amber’s technology has a clear path to silicon, where the