Liquid pressure-sensitive adhesives replace double-sided tape

Delo in Germany has developed pressure-sensitive adhesives that have similar properties to double-sided adhesive tapes but are applied in liquid form.

The liquid pressure-sensitive adhesives can be dispensed accurately and once the components have been joined, they can be further processed immediately in a fully automated process. This helps save time and cost in production, particularly for smartphone speakers or display frames.

Adhesive tapes are used for numerous bonding applications in the electronics industry. Their advantage is the immediate adhesion after two components have been pressed together. However, adhesive tapes have signficant challenges. When using small or complex tape geometries, automated handling becomes very time-consuming or even impossible due to the low stiffness of the carrier material and the high adhesive force. Structures with a low fill factor, like those found in frame bonding, also need a large amount of waste from cutting the geometric shapes, which increases component costs.

The liquid pressure-sensitive adhesives are dispensed in liquid form directly onto the component and then irradiated by UV light. This creates a tacky surface, which is characteristic for tapes. Since the adhesive reaches its initial strength immediately after the second component is pressed on, the bonded assembly can be processed directly and without any fixing devices. This is a great advantage over many standard liquid adhesives.

The entire process, from precise dispensing even on tiny components or three-dimensional geometries to irradiation and mechanical pressing, can be fully automated. This makes the liquid pressure-sensitive adhesives particularly suitable for high-output production.

Depending on the requirements, users can choose liquid pressure-sensitive adhesives with different chemical bases. The acrylate-based adhesive DELO PHOTOBOND PS4130 has very similar properties to typical adhesive tape in terms of flexibility, peel resistance and strength. It is particularly suitable for adhesive applications with short cycle times and moderate requirements on final strength. Thanks to its excellent damping properties and low outgassing values, DELO PHOTOBOND PS4130 is already being used, for example, in the