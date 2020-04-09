Locking, low profile coin cell battery retainers

Engineered with a locking flange, these new devices firmly secure batteries within the retainers, while ensuring low contact resistance. The low profile design makes these rugged and lightweight retainers ideal for hand held products and severe shock applications

Manufactured from Phosphor Bronze with the polarity clearly marked, these coin cell retainers accept 1220, 1632 and 2032 cells from all major manufacturers. These holders are nickel-plated for durability, low contact resistance and high temperature soldering. The SMT versions are equipped with solder tails located outside of the retainer bodies to ease solder joint visual inspections. Retainers are designed to operate smoothly with vacuum and mechanical pick-and-place assembly systems. Thru-Hole retainers are compatible with lead free and traditional reflow processing.