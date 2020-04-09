Locking, low profile coin cell battery retainers

April 09, 2020 //By Julien Happich
cell battery
Keystone Electronics has released a new series of SMT and THM, low profile, coin cell battery retainers designed for high shock and vibration applications.

Engineered with a locking flange, these new devices firmly secure batteries within the retainers, while ensuring low contact resistance. The low profile design makes these rugged and lightweight retainers ideal for hand held products and severe shock applications

Manufactured from Phosphor Bronze with the polarity clearly marked, these coin cell retainers accept 1220, 1632 and 2032 cells from all major manufacturers. These holders are nickel-plated for durability, low contact resistance and high temperature soldering. The SMT versions are equipped with solder tails located outside of the retainer bodies to ease solder joint visual inspections. Retainers are designed to operate smoothly with vacuum and mechanical pick-and-place assembly systems. Thru-Hole retainers are compatible with lead free and traditional reflow processing.

Keystone Electronics - www.keyelco.com


100A relay

100A relay runs cool thanks to ultra-low contact resistance

New Products | Jan 13,2020
cooling

Miniature cooling aggregates have a 60x60mm profile

New Products | Jan 14,2020
Gate drivers target fast switching SiC power modules

Gate drivers target fast switching SiC power modules

New Products | Jan 14,2020
ST, SiCrystal ink multi-year SiC wafer supply contract

ST, SiCrystal ink multi-year SiC wafer supply contract

Business News | Jan 15,2020
LED drivers

Dimmable 1A LED drivers take 6 to 60VDC input

New Products | Jan 16,2020
LDMOS transistor

500W LDMOS transistor operates in the 433MHz band

New Products | Jan 16,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.