LoRa-based module is only 10.0x8.0x1.6mm

January 29, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LoRa-based module
Built around a second-generation Semtech SX1262 RFIC, the Type 1SJ LoRa module is what manufacturer Murata claims to be the world’s smallest at just 10.0x8.0x1.6 mm. The device features an open STM32L0 microcontroller from STMicroelectronics along with an RF switch and 192kB of Flash memory and 20kB of RAM.

This extensive memory provision ensures that sufficient resources are available for the application layers. Also housed in the tiny module is a temperature-controlled crystal oscillator (TXCO) and multiple communication interfaces including UART / I2C / SPI / ADC / USB and various GPIOs. Designed for deployment globally, the module supports ISM bands from 868 MHz to 916 MHz, including those used in Europe, USA, India, China and the Pacific Rim. The device has a single part number globally, simplifying customer supply chains.
Operating from a single supply rail (up to 3.9V DC), the Type 1SJ module incorporates several low power modes that allow the real time clock (RTC) to operate while drawing a typical current of just 1.3µA, supporting years of operation from a single battery.

Murata Electronics Europe - www.murata.com


